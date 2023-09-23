One Piece season 2: Jamie Lee Curtis lobbies for Dr. Kureha

We are lucky to know already that a One Piece season 2 is 100% happening at Netflix, so you don’t have to worry about that! With this being said, there are still a number of other interesting questions to think over, including what characters from the popular manga / anime could surface in the next batch of episodes.

If you watched the first season already, then you know that Smoker appears in the final minutes of the finale — and obviously, that is someone who needs to be cast. Meanwhile. Dr. Kureha also seems to be a strong possibility based on where the story is, and there is already a recent Oscar winner who could be in line for the role — at least if Jamie Lee Curtis has her way!

In a new post on Instagram, the actress acknowledged some of the chatter, saying that after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, she would love to be considered for the role.

ONCE the STRIKE against the greed of the [AMPTP] is SETTLED with a FAIR CONTRACT, I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha in [One Piece].

This comment drew a response on the social-media platform from One Piece executive producer Matt Owens, who had the following to say:

Mommy dearest, that’s why we sent you that figure! No need to lobby. Once we get what we deserve and get back to work let’s talk!

Obviously, nothing is set in stone right now, but doesn’t this serve as a reason for hope? It’s also just exciting that there are some prominent people now getting more on board with the phenomenon as it has become one of the most successful English-language manga adaptations we’ve ever seen. We certainly know there have been plenty of bad ones…

