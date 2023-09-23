Upload season 3 spoilers: A big story for Ingrid ahead?

There are absolutely a number of things to be interested about as we prepare ourselves for Upload season 3 to arrive on Prime Video. For the sake of this piece, though, why not chat further about Ingrid?

At this point, she has to be the show’s most polarizing character, a woman who on one level comes across as obsessive and self-absorbed. She doesn’t listen and be extremely condescending; yet, she also does seem to have some sort of warped idea of love. We do think personally that she just wants to find some sort of romance and emotional understanding, but doesn’t quite know what it is. This is what makes her season 2 arc so sad; the thing that she actually needs is some help to work through her issues and understand how to really care for someone. Unfortunately, no one in her knows how to help her in this way. She also doesn’t make it easy for anyone to want to.

Yet, season 3 could be a little bit different — after all, Ingrid may get herself another chance at Nathan. Or, a newly-rebooted version of Robbie Amell’s character at Lakeview. As the trailer indicated, this version of Nathan could be there as a second chance … but Nora may still have a role here to play, as well.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly recently, executive producer and director Jeffrey Blitz had the following to say about the dynamic:

“Part of the fun of it is to see what this split path is — what life and love is like for Nathan in the real world and what life and love is like for Nathan in the upload world.”

In getting specifically to Ingrid, he made it seem as though people could be rooting at least a little more for her moving forward:

“I am very curious if, by the end of season 3, there are lots of people out there who end up feeling like one of the great pleasures and torments of the show is that they may end up shipping as hard for Ingrid as they do for Nora.”

Do you think that Ingrid will actually have a season of growth on Upload season 3?

(Photo: Prime Video.)

