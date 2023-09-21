Upload season 3 trailer: Are there two Nathan Browns?

As we prepare for the arrival of Upload season 3 on Prime Video next month, there’s a lot to look forward to! We know that the second season ended with a pretty major cliffhanger and now, things are going to even more bizarre and off-the-wall.

After all, remember this: Nathan was “rebooted” back in Lakeview at the end of season 2, while the real version of him was secretly downloaded. What this means is that there are actually two different versions of the character out there, and we tend to think that this could cause all sorts of chaos. The show will still be funny, but there is still this larger goal of stopping Freeyond in its tracks.

You can view the full trailer here, and we do think that it gives you a better sense of what is actually coming. Meanwhile, check out the synopsis below for some other details about what all of the major characters are up to:

In Upload Season Three, we pick back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.

Is this the season where Nathan can actually bring some measure of equity to the afterlife? Is it where Ingrid is actually going to get the help she so clearly needs? There are so many questions right now and, alas, no clear answers.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

