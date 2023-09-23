Only Murders in the Building season 3: Did Donna kill Ben Glenroy?

Now that we’re close to Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9, it is time to talk a little bit about Donna. Did the show’s prominent producer actually kill Ben Glenroy? This is a theory that has floated around online over the past few weeks, but it really generated a little more buzz after this past episode.

So why is this idea in particular so popular? Well, let’s just say that there are a few different reasons. Take, for starters, the rather-simple fact that the idea of Dickie being the killer, for now, feels fairly obvious. Meanwhile, Loretta is just taking the fall to protect her biological son. There are some other suspects out there like Tobert, but we still need a motive for him.

For Donna, the interesting question is why she would take out a big movie star in Paul Rudd’s character, given that it could destroy the play and the investment she had made in it. This is where we get back to a scene that she had with Loretta last episode, one where she indicated that mothers will do whatever they can to protect those they love. Remember this: Death Rattle was Cliff’s first play as a producer, and she is desperate to make it successful for him. She knew thanks to Maxine that it was going to be panned. Was Ben the reason why? If she thought so, she may have thought killing the star was a way to get out of it and avoid a major hit to Cliff’s reputation. He then pushed for the musical and lucky for her, it turned out to be a success.

There is a lot of fun stuff associated with this theory, but we do still foresee one major issue when it comes to it: Is it a strong enough motive? Killing someone is so extreme, so doing this just for the sake of saving your son from a bad first credit in Broadway? That may be a stretch.

Do you think Donna could have killed Ben on Only Murders in the Building season 3?

