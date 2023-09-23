Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Tommy’s plan

We know that Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6 is going to be a huge one coming into October, and for good reason.

If you have already seen the preview for episode 5, then you know that all evidence currently suggests that it’s going to be one of the biggest episodes that we’ve had a chance to see in the history of the show. We are prepared for that to mean almost anything and everything at least when it comes to some big, dramatic surprises and also potential character deaths.

Who do we know is coming out alive? Well, based at least on some details we have right now, we have confidence in the likes of Tommy, Diamond, Vic, and Jenard. To be fair, Vic was the only one we were really worried about entering episode 5, given that most of the violence seems to feature the Flynn family at the center of it.

Now, let’s get more into the center of the story. The title for Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6 is “Here There Be Monsters,” and the synopsis gives you a sense of what lies ahead:

Tommy and Diamond expand their coalition by bringing Vic and Jenard into CBI, just as the Serbs declare war against them all.

Can these four actually work together? If there is one thing that we have some sort of hesitation about right now, this has to be it. This quartet has a history of conflict in entirely different forms, but they could also benefit from some sort of deal here to a certain degree. After all, just remember for a few minutes that they all are going to be up against a powerful adversary here in the Serbs, and that’s without even mentioning the police.

Is Seamus gone? Sure, but that may end up causing even more problems down the line. We know that the PD within the Power franchise doesn’t have a great track record, but some of them can prove to be quite troublesome here and there.

Related – Get more news now entering Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 5

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







