The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4: Tough debates

Are you ready to check out The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4, there is definitely a lot to consider here! Where should we start?

Well, it feels like a suitable place to say that we are already at the halfway point of the season! Isn’t it crazy to think about that all things considered? We’re sure that there is a lot of great stuff still coming, and we at least are happy to know that there is another season coming on the other side.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

Now, let’s share what we can about this installment in particular. The title for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4 is “La Dame De Fer” (a nickname for the Eiffel Tower), and the synopsis is below:

Daryl and Isabelle negotiate with the owner of the Demimonde club.

So is this going to be a great chance to show off the teamwork of Daryl and Isabelle? We think so and in general, this should be a really fun hour of TV — at least however fun something set in this world can really be. It is still going to be really dark, and we are sure that in some ways, it will push the story in some interesting new directions. Doesn’t it have to? There are so many things we still need an answer to at this particular moment in time, especially since it is still unclear how long some of the supporting cast will be around. Sure, we know that we’re going to be seeing a whole lot more of Daryl, but what about everyone else? What about other characters associated with the original show? If we haven’t said it clearly enough, let’s make it clear that there is a lot to still prepare for.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon now, including a few more teases about episode 5

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates in the near future.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







