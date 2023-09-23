Rabbit Hole season 2 renewal: Will we learn it this fall?

Now that we are officially into the fall, are we about to learn something more about a Rabbit Hole season 2 at Paramount+? Is there a lot that we can look forward to here?

We do not necessarily think that it is going to be a surprise to learn this, but we would love to get the Kiefer Sutherland series back for more! The show didn’t necessarily become a global smash hit in season 1, but it seemed to perform reasonably well. We recognize fully that it has a big-name star at the center of it and beyond just that, it takes on stories that are extremely topical and relevant to what’s happening in the world right now. Are any other shows as effective with this? Let’s just say that this is debatable.

Now, let’s go ahead and note that: For the time being, we remain hopeful that we are going to learn about a Rabbit Hole season 2 over the course of the fall. There is no guarantee that it is good news, but we could learn something nonetheless. The moment that the WGA strike wraps (and we hope that it’s going to happen at some point soon), we would imagine that there may be some larger discussions happening in earnest.

At this point, it is clear that even if we do get a renewal for more Rabbit Hole episodes, we probably won’t see the show back for some time. As sad as that may be on some fronts, we also do understand it. The SAG-AFTRA strike needs to end and when it does, it takes a long time in order to write scripts and also film new episodes.

Is there a chance for a 2024 release?

Sure but if that happens, we tend to think that it’s more likely it would be closer to the end of the year as opposed to the early going.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Rabbit Hole season 1, including how the finale wrapped up

Do you think we are going to learn about a Rabbit Hole season 2 renewal at some point this fall?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







