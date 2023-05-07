Rabbit Hole season 1 finale: Is Crowley really dead?

Following the events of the Rabbit Hole season 1 finale on Paramount+ today, we understand if you have questions. Take, for example, whether or not we are truly at the end of the road in regards to Crowley. Is this guy really dead?

Well, it certainly seemed that way based on what we saw, but the truth sometimes is that behind one villain is often a greater villain. This is what we are left with at the moment. Who was speaking in Crowley’s ear, and why did Ben pick up the communicator? This is one of those super-great reveals in how it could set the stage for a lot of other stuff, and this is a big part of what we’d like to see moving forward now.

What is Ben going to do with the new information as well? This is a worthy question, mostly given the fact that there have been trust issues around Charles Dance’s character for a long time. There’s never been some sure-fire reason for everyone to trust him, and we don’t think that this is suddenly going to change at this point.

Should John Weir feel good about his efforts after all of this? In theory sure, given that he has worked in part to make this world a little bit safer. Yet, one of the biggest lessons that we’ve learned from this season is that there’s almost no way to guarantee anything forever. This is a world where there are near-constant hurdles and unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of evidence that this is going to be changing in the near future.

If nothing else, we do believe we’re at the end of this Crowley saga. Kudos to the finale for offering up some sort of closure, but we don’t exactly think that they have wiped away the potential for anything more in a possible season 2.

