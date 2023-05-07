Rabbit Hole season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the big finale this weekend on Paramount+, can you expect a Rabbit Hole season 2 renewal? Or, are we very much at the end of the road now?

We’re well aware that at the moment, there are a lot of different questions pertaining to the future here that need to be answered. Unfortunately, we are also at a time in which it may take a long time to get some additional info. Why? Well, we are in the midst of a writers’ strike and while that continues, we anticipate fewer headlines surfacing when it comes to certain subjects. That includes the future of a number of big-name shows.

When you think about Rabbit Hole in particular, we certainly think there is merit to doing more. You have a big-name star in Kiefer Sutherland, for starters, and you can argue that Paramount+ itself is doing a good job of catering its programming to a particular demographic. Remember that you’ve got this show plus SEAL Team, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Halo, and others that are very action-centric in a number of ways. Also, the eight-episode format for Rabbit Hole means that Kiefer can continue to balance this out and some other things at the same time.

Over the next few weeks, we do tend to think that some more information will start to trickle in regarding the future of this show thanks to its streaming performance. The hard thing right now is that Paramount+, like so many other providers out there, is not beholden to sharing any viewership data. They will look at everything from within.

So when could a hypothetical season 2 premiere?

A lot of that will be based on the duration of a strike, though we do not imagine that wrapping up anytime soon. For now, our hope is that we will see it back at some point as we move into 2024, though it may be later on in the year.

Do you want to see a Rabbit Hole season 2 on Paramount+ down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







