The Challenge USA season 2: Are Tyler and Alyssa still together?

Following their time together on The Challenge USA season 2, are Tyler Crispen and Alyssa Snider still together? It makes sense to wonder, especially since relationships within games like this often do translate into the outside world.

However, is that actually the case here? Well, this is where the bad news comes into play. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Alyssa made it clear that she is now single; she also did her best in order to explain why things didn’t work out:

“We became really good friends and that obviously became a little bit more … I think the saying, ‘hurt people hurt people’ is very true. We’re both still healing from past relationships. We didn’t want to jump in anything right away, so we were really taking time to figure it out. He’s somebody that I care about so deeply, but in this time of our lives, we’re still processing a lot that’s happened this past year and we don’t want to rush into anything.”

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if anything more comes out of this with Tyler and Alyssa, but it doesn’t look like it will at the moment. At least Alyssa can say something more positive came out of this than what did with Kyle on this past season of Big Brother? She had someone more committed to fighting for her in the game here, especially since Tyler recognized that if he went into the Arena, he would have a relatively decent chance of sticking around. He is still there, but it is clear that without Alyssa, he does not have all that many allies.

In general, we would argue that the theme of the season for now is fairly simple: Are we going to have a chance here to see an underdog like Tyler or Chris actually make the final despite their huge disadvantage?

