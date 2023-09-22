Dancing with the Stars season 32: Is premiere still happening?

Is the Dancing with the Stars season 32 premiere still set to happen on ABC and Disney+ this Tuesday? It does make sense to wonder, given that a few days ago, there were reports that the WGA strike, if unresolved, could push things back. There is already one contestant in Veep alum Matt Walsh who has stepped away due to being a member of the union. (The reality show typically employs one WGA writer, which was not exactly common knowledge until recently.)

So what is happening at present here, as the strike may be entering its final days? Well, ABC is still promoting the premiere as coming on Tuesday night, so they are clearly operating from a position that things will hopefully be resolved ASAP and they won’t have to deal with picketing on premiere night — or having to explain why they are down a cast member. Could they still delay it? Sure, but they have to make that decision almost immediately. As it stands, Walsh will have a big disadvantage in a lack of rehearsal time with him away from the competition.

Often in the past, we have seen the network share some of the specific routines in advance of each episode airing — due to the uncertainty with the cast, they are not doing that here! This is all that we can share on the subject for now.

A new star-studded cast of celebrities and their pro partners hit the dance floor for the first time to perform a Cha Cha, Foxtrot, Jive, Salsa or Tango. The season premiere will also feature a dazzling opening number to “Levitating” by Dua Lipa.

Personally, we hope that there is no elimination on premiere week if it happens on Tuesday, mostly to ensure that everyone has their time to get their bearings in this uncertain point.

Do you think the Dancing with the Stars season 32 premiere is still happening on Tuesday?

