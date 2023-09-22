Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Did Cameron defeat Jared?

We thought for a good while that the Cameron – Jared zombie showdown within the Big Brother 25 house was going to last weeks. Is that actually what happened, though? Let’s just say that we have a little bit of a clearer answer here.

Is it one that everyone is going to like? Well, let’s just go ahead and make it clear that most of the plans for next week have already been settled.

For now, here is what we can say: Cameron seems to have won the final part of the competition to determine whether he or Jared will be facing off on Thursday in a competition to remain in the game. Cam now has the opportunity to determine whether he wants to compete, or allow Jared to do it instead. If Cam competes and then wins, he stays in the house. If he loses, Jared comes back.

We can already tell you at this point that Jared is in his feelings over having his game largely in Cam’s hands, and we 100% believe that he will compete in this himself rather than have someone else determine his fate. He’s a good competitor so there is a good chance that he wins. He has already told both Jared and Cirie that he would fight to help Cirie if he stays and go after the power at the house — while infiltrating them at the same time.

So why do this? It really comes down to him realizing that he does not have much of a chance diving into something big at the moment. Someone like Cory or America would have to convince him that he could rise up the ranks working with them. (Ironically, Cory and America are rooting for him to stay over Jared.)

As odd as it may seem, Cirie may be better off if her son doesn’t return — that could ease the target on her.

