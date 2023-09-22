Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Within this episode, we’ll offer up some sort of update there, as well as an update on a larger situation.

First things first, let’s start things off here with a reminder that, unfortunately, the Max Thieriot drama is not on the air tonight. Beyond just that, it’s not going to be on the air over the next few days, either. The situation that we are dealing with right now is the ongoing WGA strike, which makes it so that there aren’t any scripts being developed at the time of this writing. We have not seen any updates when it comes to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which has been going on for the past little while.

If there is any sort of silver lining here at present, it is the fact that the WGA has been negotiating all week in order to end the strike. If that does happen, then there is a chance that we could see some scripts being written in the relatively near future. Then, if the writers’ strike ends soon after that, we would then hope that the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved soon after.

No matter when things are resolved and the wheels can be put in motion again for Fire Country, we absolutely know there is some great stuff coming up. There is no denying that! Just remember for a moment that we have to seen whether or not Bode can get out of prison, and this is important a cliffhanger as we saw earlier this year. Is Gabriela going to help him? What about Sharon?

For now, the best-case scenario we have at the moment is that we have a chance to see Fire Country back at some point in late January or February.

