Fire Country season 2 premiere date: Will we learn it this fall?

We recognize that Fire Country season 2 is still currently poised to debut at some point during the 2023-24 TV season — the question is when. We’d love for there to be a little more information on the subject soon, just like we would also love for us to get some sort of approximate time-frame for when the show could be back.

Unfortunately, there are still a lot of questions that we don’t have answers to on all of this at present, with the reason for that being the continuance of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

If there is some sort of possible light at the end of the tunnel we can share here, it is simply this: We know that the WGA is meeting with the streamers and studios tomorrow. We hope that this is a step to getting them a fair deal, and that the actors manage to get one themselves soon after. If that happens, then we could start to hear more about production later this fall.

Now, we know already that the show is not going to be premiering on CBS at any point over the rest of the year but, at least, can we learn about a potential start date before the fall is over? There is at least a good chance of that! Honestly, we do think that CBS is angling for a February start at this point and if the strikes end this month, they could confirm that when we get around to November or early December.

No matter what, it feels pretty darn clear that people are going to be watching. How can they not after that huge, Bode-centric cliffhanger at the end of the season 1 finale? He has to get out of prison, right?

