Shelter season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Now that we are on the other side of the season 1 finale, are we going to see a season 2 renewal for Harlan Cohen’s Shelter at Prime Video? Or, is this it?

First things first, let’s start by noting where things currently stand: There is no season 2 at present at the streaming service. However, is there a reason for some hope? We tend to think so! There is certainly a lot more source material out there that the streamer could choose to adapt, and it just comes down to when we could have a chance to actually see it.

The biggest thing that is going to determine things at the moment for the show is its total viewership across all episodes. It is one thing to have a lot of people watching the first day, but it is something altogether different to have people still watching more and more over time. That sort of stability is the thing that the streaming service is craving here — they need to have people watching the whole way through to ensure that there is enthusiasm for something more.

Odds are, Prime Video is going to spend the next few months determining whether or not Shelter is going to be coming back down the road. They need to see more of what the total viewership here is down the line and beyond just that, look at the total cost of the show in relationship to that. Our hope is that both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over soon and if that happens, there should not be all that much in the way of interruption to the story if it does come back. (Remember, writers and actors deserve fair pay, and we want to see negotiations go on however long is needed.)

In the end, we do think that Prime Video needs more shows in this space — with that, let’s cross our fingers and hope for some other news in the near future here.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

