Gen V season 1 spoilers: New look at Jensen Ackles cameo!

We first heard from Jensen Ackles earlier this year that he is making a cameo on Gen V and now, we have a little more info!

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you can see a first look at the appearance that the actor will be appearing on The Boys spin-off show at some point this fall. There are not too many teases for what’s ahead for the character here, but he very-much will be in his famed costume.

Based on what happened at the end of season 3 (and the fact that Gen V takes place after the end of that show), our feeling is that Soldier Boy is either appearing in a flashback or some sort of instructional video for the students at Godolkin University. Given that Jensen’s character was once thought of as the first superhero celebrity, it makes a considerable amount of sense that Vought would try to milk him for just about every single thing that they possibly could. Who better to teach the heroes of tomorrow than someone who was a big part of the past?

Could Soldier Boy ever appear in the present?

Well, the great thing about how his story on The Boys is that the door is still at least partially open. So long as that remains the case, we tend to be optimistic that it could happen. Nothing has been said, though, about him appearing in season 4, which has already been filmed and is currently set to start streaming in less than a week on Prime Video. Be prepared to see a lot of mayhem and at the same time, some appearances for a number of other great characters from across the franchise. We know that The Deep and Victoria Neuman are at least two familiar faces who are going to turn up over the course of things.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

