SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: Hopes for the fall

Now that we are officially in the fall, what exactly does that mean when it comes to a SEAL Team season 7 over at Paramount+? We obviously know that it’s coming, and it is mostly a matter now of when we are going to have a chance to see it.

The first thing that we should note here is there are at least some stories potentially prepared already for the next batch of episodes, as we’d heard about at least one international filming location prior to the WGA strike. Whether that is still going to be a huge part of the story moving forward remains to be seen.

If there is any sort of good news that we can share on the subject of SEAL Team and the future here, it has to do with the fact that the WGA strike seems to be nearing an end. While nothing is resolved at the time of this writing, the past few days have been encouraging. Once there is a proper resolution there and the SAG-AFTRA strike is tied together, then the entire cast and crew can get back to work. There is at least a chance for production of season 7 to kick off this fall!

Does that mean that we’re going to actually get a premiere date before late September? Well, let’s just say that, at least for now, that feels pretty darn unlikely. We are going to have to exercise a certain degree of patience here, and that may not be an altogether easy thing to do given how long it’s been off the air already.

For now, let’s keep crossing our fingers for that fair deal, while being well-aware along the way that good things come to those who wait. This season could be as big and as epic as any other that we’ve seen over the years, especially since the future of Bravo Team is very much in question at this point.

