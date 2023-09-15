SEAL Team season 7: Will delay lead to story changes?

As many of you out there more than likely know, SEAL Team season 7 is not premiering anytime soon. Filming was set to begin soon around the time the WGA strike first began, and the show wisely chose not to kick off production on any episodes without their writers. Even if many scripts were already prepared, there are often changes that need to be made on the fly. It is also always beneficial to have a hands-on presence from writers on the set, especially for a show where realism is so important.

Unfortunately, we are sitting here four-plus months later and still, writers have yet to receive the compensation they deserve for all of the work that they bring to the table. We would love nothing more than to see this change within the near future, but that really depends on how the streamers like Paramount+ and studios choose to resolve the situation. Remember that even after this strike is over, the actors of SAG-AFTRA also need a fair deal.

So whenever the cast and crew does get back to work, are there going to be some changes necessitated because of the long break? We do tend to think that it could impact a number of shows out there, especially ones that are meant to be set around the present. However, for SEAL Team it is less of an issue. The cast is entirely built up of adults, so you don’t have to worry about any younger actor aging to fast. Also, you can’t really do a big time jump here until we see the cliffhanger resolved — is Bravo Team going to have a future or not? We don’t want that glossed over at any point.

Now, there is a chance that there is some sort of time jump on the other side of the cliffhanger, but we don’t think that it is 100% necessary. After all, so much of the season 7 story should be about how Jason Hayes and Bravo react further to Clay’s death, and also how much longer they believe they will be operating in the field.

Hopefully, we will dive into the SEAL Team world at some point in 2024 — but we will have to wait and see for more details there.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

