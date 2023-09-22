Is Iman Shumpert leaving The Chi? Is Rob really dead?

Is Iman Shumpert leaving The Chi and his character of Rob after the events of season 6 episode 8? It feels fair to wonder.

After all, consider for a moment what we saw throughout the episode, including the fact that his fate is still not 100% clear at the moment. We know what much of his goal has been when it comes to Douda the past few weeks but, unfortunately, nothing has gone according to plan. Now, Rob is hospitalized and, at this point, he hasn’t been able to talk. He’s not dead, but he’s also not out of the woods at the moment.

So should Shumpert have more story to tell in the second part of the season? We obviously want it, but we’re also well-aware of the fact that things could change or evolve moving forward. We also realize that Douda seems to be the guy who can’t be killed on this show — even when it feels like he’s got no way out, it somehow still happens.

The truth here is that the producers clearly seem set on keeping Douda out there long enough to make him some sort of metaphorical final boss, whether it be the end of season 6 or a potential season 7. He has tentacles that extend outward into so many different characters at this point, and we probably don’t have to tell you the sort of impact he’s had when it comes to Emmett’s life.

The hardest part of this situation

For us, it’s the fact that even if Rob makes it through this, there still isn’t that much of a guarantee that he’s going to emerge on the other side actually okay and prepared for some sort of happy or healthy future.

