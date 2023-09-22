Billions season 7 episode 8 spoilers: A look at ‘The Owl’

Next week on Billions season 7 episode 8, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “The Owl.” What can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that there isn’t that much in the way of programming left for the hit drama series. There are five more installments until everything is done, and we will have to wait and see how everything shapes up before the conclusion. What we can say right now is fairly simple: Bobby Axelrod is going to have a key role to play here. We know that Damian Lewis is not expected to be in every episode moving forward into the series, but he does have a pretty clear part to play in the endgame.

Want to get some more news on what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the Billions season 7 episode 8 synopsis below:

Chuck and Prince venture upstate to rub elbows with a new political force. Prince sacrifices pride to do a personal favor. Wendy helps Wags unpack his deepest desires.

What are Chuck and Prince up to here?

Well, we would say that the best word to describe it is “schmoozing,” something that is very much a big-time part of the political space. Everyone tends to do their very best to win people over in any and all environments, and obviously we are looking at someone in Chuck who wants to ensure that Mike’s political career ends in a thud before it really starts to get going.

If you like Billions when it is at its messy best, we do have a feeling that this story will be one of the messiest that we’ve had a chance to see so far. Could we really ask for anything more? We’re personally not sure that we could!

