Big Brother 25 Scary Week schedule: What are the twists?

As everyone who watched tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode found out, Scary Week is upon us! Now, there are still a ton of questions.

What is one of the biggest ones? Well, that’s as simple as trying to understand more what the schedule is going to be and how this week is even going to work. Here is what we can tell you now.

Later tonight, you are going to see Jared and Cameron return to the house as Scary Week continues forward. The two are Big Brother Zombies, which means that they are going to be wandering around in hopes of being resurrected in the game. We are going to have a chance to learn as fans more tonight about the twist, but CBS viewers will get more of the finer details on Sunday night when the next episode airs.

Due to the Survivor premiere and impending schedule changes, there is no new episode on Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, we will actually see either Cameron or Jared come back into the house.

What will be on the shows, if there is no HoH or Veto?

Well, odds are there is some sort of process that will be undertaken to better determine which one of the two players is going to stay in the game. That could be based on competitions, or some of the other players. We almost wonder if producers knew far in advance that they would only have one show this week, and had to figure out some other twist accordingly.

No matter the reason, Scary Week promises to be like no other … we’ll see if it lives up to some of the hype!

What are you most excited to see on Scary Week within Big Brother 25 as we move forward?

