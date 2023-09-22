Big Brother 25: LIVE Double Eviction updates! (day 51)

We knew entering tonight’s Big Brother 25 episode that we were going to get a Double Eviction. Yet, at the same time there were still major questions that remained, including how it would work, who would get into power, and then eventually, who would be evicted at the very end of it. After all, we weren’t exactly getting a lot of information that suggested that we were going to be getting anything that looked or felt similar to what we have received on some of these shows in the past.

Let’s just start off here by noting that if nothing else, we were going to get a new HoH, a Veto winner, and an eviction over the single hour. Beyond that, we’d have to wait and see.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Given that this episode is live, what we’re going to do here is rather simple: Offer more updates over the course of the night! Be sure to refresh the page…

The new Head of Household

After Cameron’s eviction, we then went to a Knockout Head of Household Competition. It was a little different than the standard one, but who won? Cory! This was bad news for Jared in particular — that was pretty clear. Blue promised that she wouldn’t use the Veto on Jared if she wins, but that didn’t matter, as she was placed on the block alongside her showmance.

The Power of Veto

Matt was the winner! With that, he had a chance to make some sort of big move. To him, not using it was that big move since it ensured that Cirie didn’t touch the block and Jared left.

The eviction

Jared is gone 6-1 … or is he for good? We’ll get more into that below…

Related – Be sure to learn more about the Big Brother 25 zombie twist

What were you most hoping to see entering the Big Brother 25 Double Eviction tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







