Big Brother 25: Cameron, Jared become Big Brother zombies

Tonight, Cameron was evicted from the Big Brother 25 house, but he found out soon after he was a “Big Brother zombie” in the game. What does that mean? Well, let’s just say that it was another dimension of the game, and something that could give him, somehow, another chance to get back in.

Should this be a surprise to anyone within the game? Hardly. Remember that this was dubbed Scaryverse Week for a reason, and we are seeing that happen right away during the Double Eviction.

So what exactly does it mean to be a zombie, other than you have a cool name attached to you in the game? Julie promised more information later on in the show, and that came after we saw Jared evicted.

Of course, the irony with this whole twist is that involved one of the least-popular players in the game first and foremost. Of course, we do at least like the idea that we ARE doing zombies in a season themed around them!

So what is going to happen here?

Well, there are a lot of mysteries with this, but both Cameron and Jared are going to come back into the house. One of them is going to be resurrected, and it is going to happen during a very-much bizarre week of the game. It remains to be seen how this is going to happen, but we tend to think that it could either be a house vote, a competition, or possibly America getting involved to some degree. This does appear to be the strangest week in a really long time with this show, so time will tell how it works.

What do you think about Cameron being a zombie within the Big Brother 25 Double Eviction show?

