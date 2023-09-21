Big Brother 25: Was Cameron Hardin evicted?

As we entered the first part of tonight’s Big Brother 25 Double Eviction episode, it felt pretty darn clear that Cameron Hardin would be evicted. How would he not? The guy was a huge target and beyond that, he did very little to campaign over the past few days.

Cameron was hardly the most likable player all of the time, though he did offer drama and had the guts to go after Cirie’s alliance. In terms of edit, he managed to surpass Hisam as being one of the most “villainous” people that we’ve seen all season long.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

We wish we could say that there was at least some drama here, but there wasn’t. We knew going into the show that Cam would leave and, more than likely, it was going to be unanimous. It was hard to imagine anything else happening here! We mostly just wondered if he was going to have some super-chaotic speech or if he was going to just shout-out his daughter and leave quietly.

Of course, there was also another chance for him to stick around via a twist … at least based on how tonight’s show was hyped.

Now, let’s talk about the eviction

It started early due to the Double, and that meant no time for campaigning. Cameron was evicted unanimously, and of course there was no drama in the game. He acted shocked just for laughs, but the dude clearly knew that he would be going out.

Is he gone forever? Well, that’s an entirely different story and something we will be talking about a little bit later on down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Big Brother 25 live feeds now

What did you think about Cameron Hardin’s eviction on Big Brother 25 tonight?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates moving forward.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







