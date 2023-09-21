Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Blue in big trouble? (day 51)

Tonight’s new Big Brother 25 episode is a mere matter of hours away from airing on CBS, and absolutely it is going to be messy! That’s what happens when you have a Double Eviction.

On paper, it feels pretty clear what could happen tonight, at least in that we’re going to be seeing Cameron go first; meanwhile, Jared is the target for a lot of people moving into the Double Eviction. Certain people like Cirie and Blue may not nominate him, but a lot of people seem to be considering it! What is perhaps more interesting today is how Blue, for whatever reason, has decided that being way too open with her plans is somehow beneficial to her game.

Here is just some of what we are talking about here. Based on some conversations that we’ve now seen with Blue and America (who have themselves a fake new final-two deal), Blue could nominate Cory and Mecole because she doesn’t want to put up Cirie and Jared. This has made it back to Cory, and of course he’s not happy and it cements further that Blue and Jared could be likely nominees in a Double Eviction situation. Cirie could still win Veto and Jared could come down, but that’s the risk you have to take in a situation like this.

Meanwhile, Jared is actually starting to get a little bit nervous as to what could happen tonight. His biggest mistake for now is thinking that Matt is with him when, in reality, he isn’t. He’s done a good job of misleading him, and Matt (even if he makes the move) will still has come protection from Jag, Cory, and America. This is probably the strongest four-person group right now, even if Cory doesn’t want them to be the final four down the road. He probably needs them for at least the next couple of evictions to weaken numbers elsewhere.

