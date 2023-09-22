Love is Blind season 5 episode 5 air date, Netflix schedule

Following the massive, four-part premiere today on Netflix, do you want to know more about Love is Blind season 5 episode 5, whether it be an air date or some other details? Have no fear, as we are more than happy to help!

First and foremost, go ahead and know this: You are going to have a chance to see a lot of pretty chaotic, dramatic stuff as we move forward. This show is all about seeing connections deepen, and also surprising you along the way. Episodes 5 through 7 are coming next week, so this is a situation where you don’t have to wait super-long to see everything coming up. Given that this sometimes happens with Netflix shows, we are pretty darn grateful that it isn’t taking place here.

As for the schedule moving beyond that, we can tell you now that episodes 8 and 9 of the season are coming on October 6, and the finale is currently set for October 13. We hope that there’s going to be a legitimate love story that lasts told throughout the season — doesn’t it give a little bit more credibility to the show? Well, we tend to think so!

Of course, Netflix doesn’t release much information about upcoming episodes in advance, so there isn’t that much more that can be said here. Of course, we don’t think it is altogether crazy right now to note that the plan moving forward here is not meant to be all that different than what the plan has been for so many years with this show. The story will play out in a reasonably-organic fashion, and mostly based on a lot of what we have had a chance to see so far.

