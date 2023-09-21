Generation Gap season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the big season 2 finale tonight on ABC, can you expect a Generation Gap season 3 renewal to be ordered? Or, is it possible that this game show is officially done? We understand why the questions may be out there, and we’re more than happy to help on our way to giving an answer.

First and foremost, let’s just start off this piece with what is confirmed — or, to be more precise, not confirmed: There has not been an official order for more episodes placed at ABC just yet. Is it still possible? Sure, but it’s far from guaranteed. We are in a time of a lot of flux across the industry, so we are pretty hesitant to sit here and say that we’re confident in the prospects of just about any show across the map.

Now that we have said this, though, let’s just go ahead and note why we’ve got at least some reasons for optimism with Generation Gap in particular. The Kelly Ripa-hosted show has managed to do something this season that is incredibly rare: Actually draw more live total viewers than the season before! It is averaging more than 3.1 million viewers a week in that aforementioned metric, and given the relatively low cost of shows in this genre, it makes it a really enticing series for ABC to keep airing. This is probably even more impressive here because this show is not a direct remake of another game show from the past and doesn’t have that built-in audience. (Sure, there was a show called The Generation Gap back in the late 1960’s, but it had a slightly different concept.)

ABC does not have to rush renewals for a lot of their unscripted fare, and they won’t necessarily do that here. We anticipate that we will hear some more news on a season 3 by either the end of this year or in early 2024, and that could set the stage for more next summer.

Do you want to see a Generation Gap season 3 happen over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







