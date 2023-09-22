Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who won HoH after Double Eviction?

We know that tonight’s Big Brother 25 is a busy one, but there is also an HoH after the Double Eviction to consider. Who won it? Obviously, that is just as important as it has been all season long.

First things first, we should note here that it could take a little while tonight to learn who is actually in power. Sometimes this competition can be fairly quick and end in an hour or two after the Double, but it varies. One thing that is often the case is that everyone is emotionally charged-up, given that the Doubles are one of the most stressful times of the entire experience being on the house.

Well, here’s the funny thing…

We learned tonight that for the upcoming week, there is actually not going to be an HoH at all! Scary Week is completely upending the game, meaning that we’re going to see a lot of things play out in a way that we never would have expected. There is also not going to be a Power of Veto competition and in the end, Jared or Cameron will have a chance to revive their games.

Here is the thing that we’re honestly wondering about now: Are we going to see these two come back into the house and work together? Cameron did tell him that if he was gone, he would be next … and that actually did turn out to be the case. (Still, Cameron does not exactly have a ton of fans in the game.)

