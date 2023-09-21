Dancing with the Stars 32: SAG-AFTRA on actors’ participation

We understand that the past few days have been eventful when it comes to Dancing with the Stars season 32 and truthfully, the same could be said for the next several. This could be a pretty unpredictable time for the ballroom competition for a number of reasons, including a possible premiere-date delay based on negotiations today between the AMPTP and the WGA. (There is typically one writer attached to the show, which means that it is a struck show by the union and is currently being picketed.)

So what does all of this mean for SAG-AFTRA performers who are a part of this season, including Alyson Hannigan, Jamie Lynn Spears, Barry Williams, and others? Well, they are still obligated to perform under their contracts, as the actors’ strike currently taking place falls under a separate agreement. This was known well before today, but the story was reignited after Veep actor Matt Walsh decided to step away from the competition until the WGA strike is over. That is because he is a member of the WGA, and was not apparently aware that the show had employed a writer that fell under jurisdiction of the union.

Here is what SAG-AFTRA had to say in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter, about their own members being a part of Dancing with the Stars at present:

“Our members appearing on Dancing with the Stars are working under the Network Code agreement, which is a non-struck contract. They are required to go to work, are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations … The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union’s strike order.

“By not showing up to work, our performers can be held in breach of contract and the Union is prohibited from advising them not to work.”

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

