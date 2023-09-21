Only Murders in the Building season 3: Where is Mabel’s wedding?

We are getting near the end of Only Murders in the Building season 3 — so why not wonder now about Mabel’s wedding? Or, at least the presentation of one that we have seen so far?

It is important to note here, first and foremost, that the presence of Selena Gomez’s character in a wedding dress was first captured by fans many months ago during production. However, since that point we have seen video footage of it released by Hulu, though there is not any confirmation as to context.

Are there some theories out there? Absolutely, with one of the biggest ones being that this is actually the season 3 finale, where there is another time jump and we’re setting up for a season where something happens at her wedding. Another theory is that this is some sort of dream sequence or a way to lure out the real killer. Hulu has yet to release promotional photos for episode 9 (streaming next week), so we’ve yet to see any evidence that this is when we’re going to see this “wedding” happen.

Still, for now this has to be the biggest mystery that we have relating to the show, with the other one being simply the identity of Ben Glenroy’s murderer. There have been a ton of suspects out there and yet, the show has not pinned anyone down right now. Even if you were to say that Dickie for sure killed Ben by pushing him into the elevator shaft (still not confirmed), that does not account for what happened to him at the play. With that, there is still a certain mystery that can be explored a little bit more.

Now, here’s another question: If Mabel is really getting married, who is she getting married to? It’s certainly fun to think about, with Tobert being her current love interest but there also being theories out there about Theo, as well.

What do you think we are going to learn about Mabel’s “wedding” over the final Only Murders in the Building episode?

