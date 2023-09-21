Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The halfway party! (day 50)

As we get closer to the next Big Brother 25 eviction (and a double eviction, no less) tomorrow night, there are reasons to celebrate. After all, today is day fifty and that marks the halfway point of the game. What better time to celebrate with a party?

For a little while tonight, the live feeds were down while the houseguests had a chance to enjoy themselves without having to worry as much about being watched. Oddly, though, when the feeds did come back, it didn’t feel like it was really that much of a party at all. Everyone was largely off lying around somewhere. (Is production going to wipe Izzy’s memory from the past week and throw her back in?)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

On the other side of the party, nothing has changed in regards to the plan moving forward — it does still seem like the plan is for Cameron to go tomorrow, and Jared is largely the house target save for Cirie entering the Double Eviction. Cory wants to now nominate him and Blue, in part because he doesn’t like how she is playing the middle. This is also pretty smart given that it would potentially get Blue to use Jared’s secret against him … but it does mean that if Cirie wins Veto, she can save her son from the block. This, of course, depends on her being drawn to play in the first place.

In general, the house is just at a spot now where it needs something new to strategize about, and the big scary week coming up should help to do that. Given that there are so many players left and we just had a big fight last week, but it’s strange that the house is as quiet as it is.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Big Brother 25 right away, including some planning ahead of the eviction

What do you think we are going to see on Big Brother 25 over the next 24 hours?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







