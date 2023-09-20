Invasion season 2 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Pressure Points’

Do you want to know a little bit more about Invasion season 2 episode 6 over at Apple TV+? Well, this is a story titled “Pressure Points.” We tend to think that this story is going to be crazy — after all, how can it not be? We are going to see Jamila and some others reach the hospital — yet, there are a few more surprises coming that you should be prepared for far in advance here.

Below, you can check out the full Invasion season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some other updates all about what lies ahead:

Jamila and the gang reach the hospital and find a surprise. En route to Camp Pierce, the Movement get caught in a savage attack.

Just from reading the last part of this alone, you can probably make at least a few pretty bold assumptions, including that this is going to be one of the most intense stories that we’ve had a chance to see so far. That is saying quite a bit at the end of the road here, given that we’ve been dealing with a number of different sides of the crisis since the very beginning.

How long is this episode?

Let’s just say that at 51 minutes, this is one of the most extensive stories that we’ve had a chance to see so far this season. We would be shocked if we see things get dramatically shorter the rest of the way, mostly because the stakes are going to get higher and higher from here on out.

Now, there is one more thing to remember as we get closer to the end of the season — there is still no confirmation that there will be a season 3 down the road. If you want to ensure that there are more episodes, be sure to not only watch this show, but also tell a number of your friends to do the same thing.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

