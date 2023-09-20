Celebrity Big Brother season 4: Julie Chen Moonves on possibility

Is there a chance that a Celebrity Big Brother season 4 is going to eventually happen at CBS this winter? Let’s just say this: There have been discussions. Whether that manifests itself into something more remains to be seen, but those discussions are certainly there.

Speaking in a new edition of Watch What Happens Live! this week, show host Julie Chen Moonves confirmed that another season is possible in the wake of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Even if there is resolution to both of these in the days and weeks ahead (and we hope that there is), we’re still facing a scenario here where it could be weeks or even months before the typical schedule comes back on the air.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

Following this comment, Julie does name a number of the people she’d love to see on a possible season, and of them are of course super-unrealistic including Kim Kardashian, Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg, and Tom Brady. If this happens, it will most likely be a number of other marginally-famous people with a couple of contestants who may actually be more notable names to a handful of people out there.

For the time being, we do think that another season is very-much possible. Remember that this franchise remains pretty lucrative for CBS; beyond just that, we also tend to think that it generates Paramount+ subscriptions. We wouldn’t mind getting a chance to see another season on the air, but at the same time, we do hope that if it happens, we are going to see people legitimately interested in the game and sticking through. Even with them being shorter, there are often are a lot of people who unceremoniously quit this show.

Related – Get some more news now when it comes to the Big Brother 25 live feeds

What do you think about the idea of a Celebrity Big Brother season 4 happening this year?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







