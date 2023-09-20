Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, or Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? It goes without saying, but this has been a long break.

As some of you are probably aware at this point, we are starting to near the point where the franchise would typically be back on the air. To be specific, September 27 probably would have been the premiere date for all three shows had the networks and streamers reached a fair deal with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. That didn’t happen and now, we are deep into strikes for both organizations. There is no episode for ANY of these shows set for the remainder of this year.

Is there any glimmer of hope we can offer? We suppose so, with the biggest part of it being that the WGA is meeting today with the governing body of studios known as the AMPTP. If something positive can come out of that, there’s a chance that we could near a resolution soon. Hopefully, after that we will start to see some progress with the actors and production for these shows could actually begin later this year — though it may not take place until December at this point.

What does that mean for premiere dates? Our hope is that we can see One Chicago back in February and at that point, we are likely looking at a ten-episode season. It would be great to get more than that in an ideal situation, but we are simultaneously aware of how important it is to keep expectations low.

Story-wise, meanwhile, is where you can get your expectations up! Even those these shows have been off the air for a while, we are still hopeful for good stuff across the board.

