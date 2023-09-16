Chicago PD season 11: Will long break impact the story?

We recognize already that Chicago PD season 11 is not going to premiering on NBC anytime soon. That is a function of present-day circumstances, as the networks and studios have not been able to present the WGA and SAG-AFTRA with a fair deal. We want nothing more than for this to change soon, but the only hope we have comes from the writers and the AMPTP (the conglomerate of corporations) resuming talks next week.

Let’s get back to the police drama itself for a moment here, as we look to try and resolve an important question here: Is the long hiatus brought on by the strike going to change the story at all?

For those of you who understandably need a refresher here, the end of season 10 brought us a big life-or-death cliffhanger regarding Adam Ruzek and personally, we tend to think that the start of season 11 will be the same no matter how long the hiatus is. One way or another, we need to see if he is okay! That is not something that the show can move away from, and we hardly anticipate that they are going to.

After this situation is resolved, we could see the show take a longer time jump than they originally expected — we tend to think that the entirety of One Chicago wants to stay pretty close to present day, and we don’t think that will change. We could see the writers take advantage of this jump by potentially inserting a few different stories that they may not have if the time jump was a little bit smaller, but we don’t think it would fundamentally change the whole show.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we could at least have a chance to see the cast and crew back by February. As of right now, all of that remains up in the air.

