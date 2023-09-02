Chicago PD season 11 premiere date: Hopes for September

What could we learn about Chicago PD season 11 over the course of September? We probably don’t have to tell you that the demand is there. All things considered, how can it not be when you consider the fact that this is typically the month when the show comes back?

Unfortunately, this is where we are right now, mired within a lengthy waiting game in order to see the show back. As so many of you are aware at the moment, there is no premiere date for the NBC drama, much as can be said for the bulk of the other series at the network right now. We tend to think that the next few weeks are going to prove to be rather essential when it comes to answering some big questions about the future of the drama, including not only when it could be back, but then also how many episodes we are going to get.

After all, go ahead and remember that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes remain ongoing, and we are now in the midst of a Labor Day Weekend without any sort of substantial progress. There was an offer made on a new deal last month to the writers, but it did not meet their requests for a more stable and fruitful future. If NBC wants there to be a proper season 11, they are going to have to figure this out and figure it out soon. We understand that they alone cannot end the strikes, but they can work to get the ball rolling in the right direction.

No matter when Chicago PD does come back, of course we imagine that they will have a few major stories to address — with the biggest one being what happened at the end of season 10 with Ruzek. It’s possible that we could get a time jump at some point, but shouldn’t they still address one major story at a time? That is, at least, how we are thinking about things right now.

