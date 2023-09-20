The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1: Cast talk ‘nanu nanu’

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 has contained a handful of great moments through the first two episodes. Who would’ve imagined that a great one in particular would be a reference to Mork & Mindy? Yet, here we are, discussing a zombie drama while, at the same time, reflecting on an incredible sitcom that started the late, great Robin Williams.

How all of this tied together is courtesy of “nanu nanu,” the famed Mork quote that allowed for Daryl to forge somewhat of a bond with the children surviving in France. It reminded him of his early years with Merle, who we are happy to at least see mentioned on this show. Also, this gave us a nice moment of levity in what can be a dark, brooding, and rather chaotic world.

If you head over to the link here, Norman Reedus and Clémence Poésy (who plays Isabelle) discussed this scene a little bit further, including how fun it was to film but also the significance to their character. (This video was recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike.) We do recognize that the two are not really going to have that many opportunities to sit back and reflect on it, but such is the way of things both in this world. Daryl and Isabelle both at this point have a pretty clear sense of what this mission is, as they have to work to get Laurent up north to fulfill his destiny.

Thanks to this past episode, we also know a little bit further as to why Laurent is so important to Isabelle — she is his aunt! Also, she realizes what made him so special from birth and wants to see if he can change the world.

