MasterChef season 13: Who won, Grant, Jennifer, or Kennedy?

Who won MasterChef season 13 at the end of the finale? Did Grant, Jennifer, or Kennedy come out on top after a difficult challenge?

Even before the finale kicked off, we obviously had a good idea of what was going to happen as the final three faced off in one of their most difficult challenges yet — they had to showcase both their technique as well as their originality in front of the largest audience yet. All of the food that they made would be scrutinized closely, and we also tend to think that the show would make things feel as close and intense as humanly possible.

Going into the finale, we tended to think that Grant was the favorite, but that was based on recent performance and momentum. However, there’s no guarantee that this would help anyone entering the finale, and the same goes for the idea that cumulative performance would matter. The first thing we thought that the judges would look at here were the plates put in front of them. After that, the odds were a little bit higher that they would take a look at everything that they’ve had over the course of the entire season.

Rest assured, we are going to come back with some more information soon, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled…

What did you think about the events of the MasterChef season 13 finale?

