MasterChef season 14 premiere date hopes over at Fox

Following the big finale that you get tonight on NBC, it makes some sense to want a MasterChef season 14 premiere date. How can you not? The culinary competition has clearly established itself as a viable long-term hit at this point, as well as an empire that has extended outward into merchandise and a number of other ventures.

First and foremost, let’s present a quick reminder here that there is going to be a season 14 coming at Fox, and that should not be much of a surprise. The renewal was announced earlier this summer, and we tend to imagine that both the episode count and the format are going to be reasonably similar to what we’ve seen over the past few weeks.

So what about the schedule moving forward? Well, we imagine that season 14 will probably premiere in either late May or early June of next year, and air almost every week over the summer with an exception or two thrown in there. There is no real reason for there to be a major deviation here; this is a franchise that really does tend to rely on traditions and repetition. That probably will not change all that much.

Could a season 14 premiere sooner in the event that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are prolonged even longer than what they currently are? We suppose that in theory that could happen. However, it is not something that we currently anticipate. We tend to believe instead that there is a pretty specific plan already in place, and there are already replacements for the fall.

To go along with new episodes…

We are sure that the producers are going to come up with at least one other gimmick to make the upcoming season stand out a little bit. After all, remember that this season, we had things themed around regions.

