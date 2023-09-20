America’s Got Talent: Grace Good performs fire act in live show

We knew entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode that Grace Good was going to be one of the more interesting contenders. After all, she’s one of those true Las Vegas acts who you watch the show for! No matter what happens moving forward, we do think that she’s going to have a future there, and we know that she’s already done some halftime performances around the country.

Even before hitting the stage, we knew that Grace was going to be doing something involving fire on the stage — an evolution-of-sorts from what she did the first go-around. The idea is to offer more danger, and also bring a few different elements beyond what we saw the first time around. Nothing that she does is easy, and we know in general that these sort of acts don’t get as much instant appreciation as a singer.

The funniest thing about Grace is that in some ways, she’s almost so effortlessly dangerous that it makes it seem almost too easy what she does! We don’t really know what it is that she could have done more beyond maybe having more performers on the stage with her, but we do really think that she brought just about everything that she could to the act in the allotted time.

Is this going to be enough for her to move on to the next round? That’s what remains to be seen. This wasn’t a perfect routine but the degree of difficulty was really high and she did not get universal praise from all four judges. Like we said, she’s going to have a career in Vegas no matter what — but she may be one of those acts who is hurt severely by there only being two people who get sent through to the next round. Let’s just say that the way in which the show is currently working is a pretty darn big advantage!

