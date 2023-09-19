The Witcher season 4 premiere date: What will we learn this fall?

We know that there is plenty to wonder about already when it comes to The Witcher season 4 at Netflix, and for good reason. We know another season is coming, and the most-publicized aspect of it so far has been the appearance of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, stepping in for Henry Cavill.

Is this going to be the same show that we’ve come to know over the past few years? We do think that it will still feel similar in at least some ways — though we also would assume that the show isn’t going to have Hemsworth just come on and do an impression of the previous lead. There needs to be a little bit more nuance than that, right?

If you are hoping for substantial news about a premiere date, casting, or anything else over the next few months, the only thing that we can say is really this: Prepare for a lot of disappointment. Given where things stand right now amidst the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, it is going to take time for The Witcher to get back off the ground with season 4. Beyond that, it will take a long time after it films for post-production to be done. We would be surprised if you see new episodes before spring 2025 and it could be even later than that, depending on how Netflix wants to structure everything out.

If there is anything that we could get pertaining to the show this fall, it’s not going to be a premiere date. Instead, we presume it is possible we could learn a few different things when it comes to filming dates and/or what some of the overall, general story plans are.

Eventually, we do think that there’s going to need to be a pretty hefty promotion plan for this season — we just aren’t near that yet.

