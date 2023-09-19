Gen V season 1: Take a virtual tour of Godolkin University!

With the premiere of Gen V season 1 coming to Prime Video in a little over a week, want to know Godolkin University even better?

At this point, it is pretty clear that the streaming service is taking some unconventional approaches to showcase “God U” leading up to the premiere, and that includes us getting a “virtual tour” of the campus that you are going to see on the show. This is where the next version of superheroes are going to be trained, and we’re sure that some of them are also going to be subjected to some really terrible influences. It’s not exactly like the words “The Seven” and “role models” should really go hand in hand here…

If you head over to the link here now, you can see this full campus tour in full, and we certainly think that it does give you a handful of fun moments. This includes the oh-so-serious way in which people like Homelander and Crimson Countess are idolized. Also, the fact that there is an invisible statue of Translucent right outside the school of Crimefighting. There are a few different environments you can explore.

Even though playing around with this is not going to give you a ton of details about what lies ahead on Gen V throughout the season, it is a way to familiarize yourself with the school and build some immersion. In that way, it is pretty effective. Given how this is one of the streamer’s most important shows this fall, they have to market it however they can! (Then again, it’d probably be easier if Amazon worked with the other studios and networks to end the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes as soon as possible.)

