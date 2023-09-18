Gen V season 1: Watch a Godolkin University orientation video!

Leading up to the premiere of Gen V season 1 over on Prime Video in a week and a half, the folks over “Vought” have unleashed something new.

Who wants to see an orientation video for the folks over at Godolkin University? How can you best prepare to attend such a bizarre and crazy institution? There is so much to be excited about here from start to finish, and also reasons to think that this university is absolutely insane.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full orientation in all of its ridiculous as it is over-the-top, satirical, and also contains references to some characters including the Crimson Countess as well as Lamplighter. Apparently, there are two different schools at the show — one that celebrates crimefighting, and another that teaches you how to be a super celebrity.

As with all things tied to The Boys, we do tend to think that this university is going to be full of corruption, chaos, and all sorts of nonsense from start to finish. We feel already for some of the students who are going to be going through whatever they can in an effort to get an education there. It’s going to go badly, and they will probably be taught a lot of the wrong things along the way.

Still, we do anticipate that this is going to be a really fun show to watch and a super-interesting world to explore. There are so many different things that could happen and remember that Gen V will also set the stage for season 4 of the show itself, which we expect to premiere in 2024.

