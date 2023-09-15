Gen V season 1 spoilers: See Little Cricket and … a gerbil?

As we get prepared to see Gen V season 1 over on Prime Video in just a couple of weeks, want to see another small tease?

Well, let’s just say that here, we have a chance to give you a behind-the-scenes peek at Little Cricket a.k.a. Emma, Lizze Broadway’s character and someone who seems to be the second coming of Termite, at least minus some of the creepiness. She has the ability to change size, and we do think that the writers are going to have more space to play around with this power than we saw back on The Boys.

Now, do you want to see a fun little tease for what’s ahead here? If you visit this link, you can see Little Cricket in a new photo alongside a gerbil of all things! This is a fun little tease for the sort of antics that we are going to see for this particular character, and a big part of the fun for this season is going to be getting a chance to see how creative the writers can be.

Oh, and of course learning more about the larger story. So far, the streaming service has been a little bit coy about the story of Gen V, save for the fact that there are some secrets around Godolkin University that these new superheroes are going to discover — and it could have a widespread impact on the future of The Boys. After all, remember for a moment here that the events of the spin-off are going to play into season 4, which is hopefully going to premiere next year.

What are you most interested in seeing moving into Gen V season 1 and the Little Cricket character?

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

