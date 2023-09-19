Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Any news coming this fall?

Given that we are just a couple of days away from fall, why not have a larger discussion about Wednesday season 2? After all, is there a chance that we could get more of the Jenna Ortega show?

Well, let’s just explain further why the demand is there. For starters, the first season was a runaway success for the Netflix, to the point where there are only a few shows out there that drew a larger overall audience. Also, we’re getting into Spooky Season! Isn’t this the perfect time to start to generate a little bit more discussion on this show and its future?

This is where we do have to deliver the bad news: There’s not going to be a Wednesday season 2 premiere date released this fall. As a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if there are any major reveals at all about the show until the new year. Remember that until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are resolved, there’s not that much that can be done! The former strike has been going for more than four and a half months at this point, and the actors have been at it for over two months. All of these people deserve a fair deal, and there wouldn’t be any great shows out there without them.

Once the strikes are over, then it is possible that season 2 here can at least establish some production dates. We know that there were hopes that shooting could start later this year, but it remains to be seen if that is still feasible. While it makes sense to get more episodes out there as soon as possible, the last thing you also want to do is rush anything along. Great stuff takes time, and we tend to think the same can be said here.

Our current premiere date hopes

We’d love it if season 2 could surface close to the end of 2024 — if not then, we could be looking at early 2025. Remember that even when the show is done, Netflix may still wait to release the next batch of episodes under their own schedule.

