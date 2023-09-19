American Horror Story: Delicate video: Kim Kardashian talks role

It probably goes without saying at this point, but Kim Kardashian is by far the most polarizing aspect of tomorrow’s American Horror Story: Delicate. The reality star has been controversial almost from the moment she first burst onto the scene, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be any different now.

So what can we say about her role on this show? Well, we know that she is taking on the part of Siobhan, someone with a close association to Emma Roberts’ character of Anna. She may be either a life coach or a manager of sorts, given that she claims she wants to do just about everything within her power to make some of Anna’s dreams come true. Those dreams include winning an Oscar, but also being able to start a family.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video that helps to explain why Kardashian joined the show in the first place — she thought that this was a challenge for her, one that she was excited to take on. She also admits that she is terrified of spiders, which is what makes her being a part of the promo art for this season all the more entertaining.

Why the producers wanted Kim

Our feeling is pretty simple: There is a recognition that getting her on board will bring some ratings. We actually think that the last story of American Horror Story was pretty great, but it did also float somewhat under the radar. We don’t think that the folks at FX want for things to stay under the radar for some extremely long period of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

