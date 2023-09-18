American Horror Story: Delicate premiere: Do we know run time?

In just a couple of days we know that the American Horror Story: Delicate premiere is going to be airing on FX. With that, why not discuss run time?

If there is one thing that we have come to know about this franchise over the years, it’s actually rather simple: The run time here for certain episodes tends to vary a lot. There were times years ago that American Horror Story: Hotel would go far over an hour, and then we’ve also seen other episodes go significantly shorter.

So when it comes to season 12, what are we looking at? For now, let’s just say that we’re getting a show that is reasonably contained. According to some listings over at TV Guide, the first episode of American Horror Story: Delicate is going to run for 62 minutes, commercials included. That’s hardly any different from a standard hour, and we tend to think this means that we’re not going to see the show get too bloated as a result of that.

So what sort of story are we going to get a chance to see here? If you have not seen the premiere synopsis yet for whatever reason, you can go ahead and take a look at it below:

After multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood.

The biggest question mark at the heart of this season

We honestly don’t think that it is altogether difficult — we are talking here about Kim Kardashian. The controversial reality star is at the center of the story here and honestly, her abilities could be a real driving force for the rest of the season.

