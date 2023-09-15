American Horror Story: Delicate promo brings even more scares

As we continue to inch ever closer to the premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate on FX, we keep getting more and more content.

What does that mean today? Well, let’s put that in rather simple terms: An opportunity to see another preview featuring Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and the rest of the cast. This one serves as a great reminder that for Anna (Roberts), becoming a mother is going to be fraught with complications, surprises, and perhaps people not wanting her dream to come true when the dust settles. This is going to be a difficult and emotional process for her, one that could lead to some unfortunate surprises.

You can see the aforementioned preview here, and it does give you a little more footage of actors like Matt Czuchry and Denis O’Hare, who each also have some important roles to play in this season.

One important thing to remember at present

What will make this season different from many others we’ve seen recently is how it is being split up and aired. For starters, FX is not doing a two-hour premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate, even though they have done that for a number of their other shows. Meanwhile, they are also only giving you five episodes for the time being, but that’s because production was interrupted amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike. It is hard to really seven speculate on a return date for part 2, given that it remains unclear as to when the networks and streaming services are going to present actors with a fair deal.

If the previews that we’ve seen so far, though, are any indication, we could be getting one of the spookiest seasons for the franchise yet.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

