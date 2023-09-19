The Morning Show season 3 episode 3 video: Cory’s big deal?

In just a matter of hours, you are going to have a chance to see The Morning Show season 3 episode 3 arrive on Apple TV+. Are you ready for it? Let’s just say that this is a pretty dramatic hour away, especially when it comes to what Cory and Paul Marks may be trying to achieve.

If you recall within the first two episodes we saw that Billy Crudup’s character was doing more or less whatever he could to ensure that UBA was purchased by Marks, who we know to be incredibly successful and ambitious. Yet, there were also some major roadblocks presented along the way, with one of the biggest ones being the oh-so-simple fact the rocket launch went awry, and that was before we even mention what happened with the hack.

Now, here’s the surprise: If you head over to TV Insider, you can see a sneak peek that is themed around the simple idea of Marks and Cory still trying to come to terms. Cory says that he is interested in entertaining the original price that Paul asked for, but the question you have to wonder after the fact here is simple: Is that what Paul still wants? Or, how is Cory going to be able to swing this to the board?

One other thing to wonder about, at least for now, is if any of this can be swung back around to what is happening with Alex as of right now. Remember that back in the first two episodes, she wants a larger seat at the UBA table. Because of this, are we going to be seeing a situation here where Cory tries to find a way to sneak out of this situation and bring the issue to someone else?

Well, for now, let’s just say that we can’t rule anything out…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Morning Show right now

What do you most want to see moving into The Morning Show season 3 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







