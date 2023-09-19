Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White inks deal to stay as co-host

For those of you worried about the long-term future of Vanna White as Wheel of Fortune co-host, let’s just say we have great news!

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see the legendary White stick around on the iconic game-show host through the 2025-26 season. That helps to ease any concerns that Vanna would be departing alongside Pat Sajak, who will be stepping down at the end of the season. He is going to be replaced by Ryan Seacrest, and we’re still somewhat surprised at how quickly the show got a full succession plan in motion. More than likely, this is something that was being planned out to some extent for at least a little while.

We’ve said a few times over at this point, but it is pretty clear that Wheel of Fortune as a brand desperately needed to see a certain element of continuity here. You want to ensure that you have a roster of important people both on-camera and behind the scenes, especially since a show like this is watched so much out of comfort. You want the focus to be on the puzzles and the contestants more so than the hosts — it is why it is so important to nail any potential replacements and not create any sort of chaos.

(Basically, what we are trying to say here is that this show should do whatever it can to avoid some of the mistakes of Jeopardy! following the death of Alex Trebek.)

Now, remember here that there are several more months to go between now and when there will actually be a change at co-host — with that in mind, expect a lot of Sajak tributes and retrospectives on-air and in the press.

